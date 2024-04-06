Verstappen makes surprising retirement admission with Red Bull future uncertain

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has hinted at his future in Formula 1 ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has been an unstoppable force in F1 for the past few years. The young Dutchman has secured three consecutive driver's championships, rewriting the record books along the way.

His 2023 season was his most dominant yet, with a record-breaking 19 wins out of 22 races, securing his third consecutive title in dominant fashion. He also finished the year with a record 21 podium finishes and an astounding 575 points, more than double his closest rival and teammate, Sergio Perez.

Verstappen's reign continued into the 2024 season with back-to-back victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, leading Red Bull to commanding 1-2 finishes in both races. However, his momentum was halted in the Australian Grand Prix when a mechanical failure forced him to retire early, snapping his nine-race winning streak.

While Verstappen-Red Bull seems like a match made in heaven, recent controversy surrounding Christian Horner has caused internal friction within the team.

Internal tensions and a possible exit?

Rumours have swirled recently about key figures leaving, most notably Helmut Marko, Verstappen's long-term mentor. The Dutchman has publicly stated that he would consider leaving the Milton Keynes outfit if they parted ways with Marko.

Adding fuel to the fire, Lewis Hamilton's imminent departure from Mercedes has opened a coveted spot in the Silver Arrows. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has even expressed his desire to bring the three-time champion to the team. But will Verstappen consider leaving Red Bull?

Verstappen: 'I first want to see if I even want to continue'

Verstappen's comments ahead of this weekend's Japanese GP have added further intrigue. When asked about his future in F1, he said, "I'm very happy where I'm at, and we want to keep it that way."

However, his stance shifted when discussing his long-term plans.

"I have a contract with Red Bull until '28 -- after that, I first want to see if I even want to continue," he said.

"That's for me the most important -- it's not so much about where. These kind of things I don't really think about at the moment."

Verstappen's words suggest he's content at Red Bull for now, but his long-term future seems wide open.

With his incredible talent and a potentially attractive alternative in Mercedes, the F1 driver market could be set for a major shakeup in the coming years.

