Hamilton reveals KEY role he has in making Brad Pitt F1 movie 'authentic'

Lewis Hamilton has lifted the lid on his role to ‘call BS’ in Brad Pritt’s upcoming F1 film.

The project will contain an all star cast including Hollywood stars Brad Pritt and Javier Bardem, with Joseph Kosinski directing the film about the fictional F1 team APXGP.

Filming took place at Silverstone during the British GP in 2023, where Pitt shed some light on the details of the plot.

The film has been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, they announced they would be filming at prominent F1 race tracks such as the Hungaroring and Spa.

Brad Pitt films F1 movie

Brad Pitt at the British GP 2023

Hamilton imparts real racing advice

The seven-time world champion will star in and produce the F1 film to ensure it depicts the racing world accurately.

He has recently ventured into the cinematic world himself, establishing his own film and TV production company called Dawn Apollo Films.

Hamilton discussed the difficulty of finding the right tone with the F1 movie for fans both old and new to enjoy.

“My point was: Guys, this movie needs to be so authentic,” he said to GQ Magazine.

“There’s two different fan groups that we have – like, the old originals, who from the day they’re born hear the [BBC] Grand Prix music every weekend and watch with their families, and the new generation that just learned about it today through Netflix.”

Lewis Hamilton Japanese GP 2024

“I felt my job really has been to try to call BS. ‘This would never happen.’ ‘This is how it would be.’ ‘This is how it could happen.’

“Just giving them advice about what racing is really about and what, as a racing fan, would appeal and what would not.”

