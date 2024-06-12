Hamilton PUMPED after 'awesome' new driver singing

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his excitement after a multiple world champion signed for a new team.

The seven-time world champion was a headline maker at the start of the season, after announcing a thrilling move to Ferrari for 2025.

Hamilton won six of his world titles at Mercedes and countless race wins, dominating the hybrid era together.

However, since the 2022 regulation changes, Mercedes have struggled to develop the right car concept, slipping behind Red Bull and now rivals Ferrari and McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton will join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025

Mercedes are currently fourth in the constructors' championship

Hamilton ‘excited’ by Marquez Ducati signing

Hamilton will be hoping to earn a record breaking eighth world title at Ferrari, especially after the Scuderia demonstrated impressive pace in Monaco.

The champion’s move to Ferrari has been likened to another iconic motorsport signing, with six-time MotoGP champion, Marc Marquez joining Ducati for 2025.

Hamilton revealed his excitement about the signing to the media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, eager to witness the new partnership.

"That was awesome," the 39-year-old said.

"I mean, he's incredible... to see Marquez on the Ducati is going to be cool. The Ducati has always been such a cool bike.

Lewis Hamilton says Marquez Ducati signing is 'exciting'

"I think from an athlete's perspective or a rider or driver's perspective, I think it's... maybe similar for some of you, where you've been maybe in a job for a long, long time, it's great to have something new, a new environment, new desk, new people to work with and new challenges.

"And there's nerves, there are all these things that you are unsure of, in the sense of you don't know how you're going to blend in an environment, for example. But that's exciting. And it's great when you're welcomed into a new space. So, yeah, I think it's really cool. I can't wait to see him there on that bike."

