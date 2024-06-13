Sky F1 pundit claims Hamilton caught in Mercedes 'divorce'

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has shared her views on Lewis Hamilton's 'divorce' like split from Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows found out before the season that the Brit would be leaving them to join arch-rivals Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

The combination has been fruitful in a way no other pairing in the sport's history has, winning six drivers' titles and eight constructors' championships together.

However, since the inception of the 2022 regulations, Mercedes have not been able to get the measure of Red Bull, and now sit fourth in standings.

Having previously won in every season he had competed in F1 since his rookie year in 2007, Hamilton is winless since late 2021, and has not stepped onto a grand prix podium yet in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will part ways after 12 seasons

Lewis Hamilton will line up alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025

How will Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes cope with their split?

Though Mercedes' pace took a marked step forward in Canada, Hamilton rued his own performance and was silent on the radio after boss Toto Wolff told him to see the positives.

Team-mate George Russell also lambasted his own errors as he finished third, but had at least managed to take pole the previous day, when Hamilton could only qualifying seventh.

Russell now leads the qualifying head-to-head 8-1, and Hamilton seems to believe there is not much he can do to improve that record.

“You could see that already in Monaco there was some weird body language and sort of Lewis saying that he was not going to out-qualify George for the rest of the season," Schiff said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“So I don't know if there's also a whole new layer of a psychological aspect that's coming in with essentially what is like a divorce between Lewis and the team, and it's going to happen throughout the season," she added.

Lewis Hamilton has not been on the podium for a grand prix in 2024

The timing of the announcement of Hamilton's move to Ferrari means that all season there is an awkward aspect to his relationship with Mercedes, with the team's failure to acknowledge his milestones on social media not helping the public view.

“Inevitably, he's going to start being left out of important meetings," said Schiff. "New parts - George is going to be the preference for the team in terms of that but obviously he's also ahead of him in the championship, so that's the case anyway.

“But all these sorts of things are going to plant a little bit of a layer of doubt. Both in the team's head and Lewis's head of ‘What game are they playing?’, [and Mercedes wondering] ‘Has Lewis checked out, is he still on board?’.

“I know that there's a sentiment from Mercedes and Lewis that they want to end this [relationship] on a high. I think they both really feel that way."

Despite the uneasy situation both find themselves in, the target for team and driver will surely be to see off an iconic partnership in the finest style with at least one more victory to add to their 82 wins together.

"There's so much respect between the team and the driver, but the reality of it all is, when that doubt starts to creep in, can you maintain that relationship with the team?” Schiff asked.

Hamilton has 15 races left with the Brackley outfit to find that happy ending which so often does not materialise in sport. Having broken countless records together, it remains to be seen whether Hamilton and Mercedes can buck one more trend.

