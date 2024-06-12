Mercedes IGNORE massive Hamilton achievement

He may be without a victory in nearly three years, but Lewis Hamilton picked up yet another accolade at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 2024 instalment of the race marked 17 years since his maiden win in the sport at the very same venue.

After overtaking fellow countryman and former team-mate Jenson Button, Hamilton now sets an impressive precedent with the longest ever career in F1 for younger British drivers such as current team-mate George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris.

The 39-year-old's career spans 17 years, 2 months, 22 days and counting.

Despite being a momentous weekend for the seven-time world champion, Mercedes are yet to publicly acknowledge their driver's accomplishment.

Lewis Hamilton has driven for Mercedes since 2013

Who has congratulated Hamilton?

Hamilton’s official fan page, Team LH, took it upon themselves to celebrate the icon across their social media.

Even Button himself shared the success of his former McLaren team-mate via his personal Instagram story.

Fans took to Twitter to express dismay at the lack of support from Hamilton’s team, lamenting Mercedes' treatment of the star.

Since announcing his dramatic move to Ferrari for 2025, LH appears to have been pushed down the priority list at Mercedes despite driving for the Brackley outfit since 2013.

The British driver had a disappointing weekend in Canada this time around, narrowly missing out on a podium to Russell, despite the ‘Silver Arrows’ looking much improved in qualifying.

Hamilton still has a long way to go before taking the top spot for the lengthiest career overall, which of course belongs to F1's very own vampire, Fernando Alonso.

READ MORE: Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules

Related