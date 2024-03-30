Marko hints at possible Ricciardo car 'swap' amid ultimatum rumours

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a poor start to the 2024 Formula 1 season, and it is not beyond the realm of possibility that he is replaced at some point this season.

In fact, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spoken out against claims by the New Zealand Herald that the Australian driver had been given an ‘ultimatum’.

According to Motorsport-Total.com, he has denied that Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson before the Miami Grand Prix, and that he will instead be given more time to find his form in the Visa Cash App RB car.

Yuki Tsunoda’s spectacular performance at the Australian Grand Prix is the difference between sixth and last place in the constructors’ championship for the VCARB outfit.

Ricciardo is 3-0 down in the qualifying head-to-head and has struggled to match the pace of his Japanese team-mate.

Daniel Ricciardo is yet to score a point in 2024

Helmut Marko makes a lot of key Red Bull driver calls

Is Daniel Ricciardo's F1 seat safe?

It has led to Marko publicly calling for Ricciardo to improve, and now after speaking out against speculation about his future, the Austrian did let slip about what could happen by the middle of the season.

Motorsport-Total.com also claims that if Ricciardo fails to reach his potential by the summer break, a driver change ‘is not ruled out.’

Red Bull aren’t afraid to do a driver swap, as they have shown more so in the past with the senior team – but Toro Rosso did swap Daniil Kvyat with Pierre Gasly at the end of the 2017 season.

Ricciardo is aware that he must raise his levels to protect his F1 career and sustain any chances at replacing Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in 2024 – but it likely has to come sooner rather than later.

