One of F1's most UNWANTED records was broken by Norris at the Australian GP

Lando Norris may not have claimed a single race victory in his career, but he has already broken a Formula 1 record.

The 24-year-old's stock within the sport is growing by the race, with his performances in the McLaren both in 2023 and 2024 boosting his team into a position where they are regularly challenging the 'big three' teams.

In 2024, the Woking-based team are indeed in third so far in the constructors' championship, and Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri form a driver partnership that is the envy of most other teams up and down the paddock.

Both have also signed new contracts that will keep them with the team beyond the regulation changes in 2026, making them immune from the ensuing driver market chaos that may follow Lewis Hamilton's stunning switch to Ferrari.

Lando Norris has never won an F1 race

McLaren have one of the most-envied driver lineups on the grid

Norris' phenomenal podium record

At the Australian Grand Prix, a third and fourth place finish for Norris and Piastri boosted the team even further, as they hope to challenge Ferrari and Mercedes for the 'best of the rest' crown behind Red Bull.

That particular result was Norris' 14th career podium, a pretty phenomenal record considering he has never driven what you would consider to be a car capable of winning races.

It also gave him a rather unwanted record, however, as being the driver with the most podiums to not have won a race in F1 history, suggesting he is the sport's new 'nearly man'.

The young Brit overtook Nick Heidfeld, who raced between 2000-2011 without claiming a victory, but did manage 13 podiums with the likes of BMW Sauber, Williams and Renault.

