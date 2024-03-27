F1 LEGEND in line for shock comeback after grand prix track test

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has made a comeback after completing a test at a famous grand prix track.

The F1 legend bowed out of the sport at the end of 2022, and has since been enjoying retirement with his family.

READ MORE: HILARIOUS Mercedes Wolff meme goes viral after double DNF

Vettel was also seen at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2023 where he launched his insect hotel named Buzzin’ Corner to promote biodiversity at the Suzuka track.

Since then, his name has been thrown into the mix in relation to the Audi project and the vacant Mercedes seat for 2025.

Vettel makes a comeback at endurance test

Despite rumours Vettel’s most recent outing on track was at the MotoGP track Motorland, Aragón for an endurance test.

The German drove the Porsche 963 for Porsche Penske Motorsport, in preparation to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

Vettel arrived well prepared, practising a few kilometres on the 21st March with an inhouse test at Weissach Development Centre.

He said: "Of course, I also keep an eye on other motorsport disciplines and know many drivers who are active in the WEC and Le Mans. At some point, my curiosity was so great that I had the idea of trying it out myself.

“Porsche gave me the opportunity to test a current hypercar with the 963," says Sebastian Vettel. "After the seat adjustment, the simulator session and the roll-out in Weissach, I already had a good feeling.

Vettel driving the Porsche 963 during last week's test.

“Driving the Porsche 963 on the track here in Aragon - that was definitely fun. I first had to get used to everything and find my rhythm. The driving experience is different simply because of the roof over your head, as well as dealing with the higher weight and the tyres.

“The Porsche works drivers were very helpful and explained to me what was special and what I needed to get used to. That made it easy for me."

READ MORE: Hamilton's Mercedes commitment discussed by team-mate amid Ferrari switch

Related