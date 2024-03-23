Brundle speaks out on STUNNING Williams call
Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has spoken out on Williams' decision to deny Logan Sargeant a drive in the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.
Friday's practice sessions saw a number of drivers struggle, with trips across the grass and gravel frequent occurrences.
One man didn’t take a trip through a run-off and still saw his day ended prematurely – as Alex Albon sustained a heavy shunt in the first practice session.
It forced a red flag and resulted in significant damage to his Williams FW46 chassis, which was declared irreparable by the team.
With no spare ‘tubs’ to use at this early stage in the season, they have taken the difficult decision to withdraw Logan Sargeant’s car and hand it to Albon in his quest for points.
Brundle: An absolute no brainer
It places a lot of pressure on the Thai driver, but it’s a decision that Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle backed on a track walk during FP2 before Williams had even made it.
“It’s an absolute no brainer that if you’ve only got one car you’d put Alex Albon in it,” he said
His colleague Karun Chandhok took to the social media platform X to share his views, commenting on team principal James Vowles’ leadership qualities in the decision-making process.
“As I said in commentary soon after we learned of the chassis damage, it’s a brutal call to make on Logan Sargeant but it’s absolutely the right one.
“James Vowles showing strong and bold leadership by getting the driver who has the most chance of scoring on the grid.”
The Australian Grand Prix is usually one of attrition, owing to a testing, tight street circuit layout and high-speed combination.
Williams will be hoping that their gamble pays off and Albon can secure a vital result for their constructors’ hopes in Sunday’s race.
