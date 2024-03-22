F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix times - Ferrari STUN with dominant form as Verstappen lags behind

Ferrari shocked their competitors with a strong showing in second practice for the Australian Grand Prix by leading Red Bull by a comfortable margin.

Charles Leclerc had a four-tenth advantage over Max Verstappen - who missed the first twenty minutes of the session as his team changed a broken floor.

The wind appeared to play less havoc for the drivers in the late afternoon, with less mistakes over the course of FP2.

Both Aston Martins surprised with both cars inside the top five, including Lance Stroll ahead of his team-mate Fernando Alonso in fourth.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle, ending Friday’s running in a shocking 18th place and leaving the Silver Arrows with plenty of work to do overnight.

McLaren's Lando Norris set the surprise pace in FP1 for the Australian Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell.

Seven-time champion struggled throughout the session, involving multiple excursions which caused him to question whether he had broken of his W15.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz gingerly climbed out of his car after a return to the cockpit from appendicitis, with Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz stating that the Spaniard looked like he was 'feeling raw'.

With just 20 minutes to go in the session, Alex Albon sustained heavy damage in a shunt on the exit of turn seven, which forced a red flag.

Most drivers struggled down the road at the tricky turn ten, with the likes of Valtteri Bottas, George Russell and Fernando Alonso all taking trips through the runoff area.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action in Melbourne.

F1 FP2 Results: Australian Grand Prix

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:17:277

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.381sec



3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.430sec



4. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.545sec



5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.635sec



6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.674sec



7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren} - +0.800sec



8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.813sec



9. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.878sec



10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.911sec



11. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.144sec



12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.257sec



13. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.301sec



14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.308sec



15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.414sec



16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.425sec



17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.428sec



18. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.557sec



19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.998sec



20. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNP

F1 FP1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:18:564sec



2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]



3. George Russell [Mercedes]



4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]



5. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]



6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]



7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]



8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]



9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]



10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]



11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]



12. Alex Albon [Williams]



13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]



14. Logan Sargeant [Williams]



15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]



16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]



17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]



18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]



19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



20. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]



Is there Formula 1 today?

There are two practice sessions in Melbourne today, as the Australian Grand Prix gets underway.

FP1 started at 12.30pm local time (1.30am UK, 2.30am CET) with FP2 later in the day at 4pm AEDT - that's 5am UK, 6am CET.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

The imperious Max Verstappen is the current reigning Formula 1 champion, having won three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023.

