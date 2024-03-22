Hamilton shares support for KEY figure amid FIA fury

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has blasted the FIA and questioned how anyone can 'trust' them amid ongoing chaos at the top.

Hamilton's remarks come amid an escalating scandal in F1. Susie Wolff, head of the F1 Academy, has filed a criminal complaint against the FIA.

Despite an independent investigation clearing Ben Sulayem of wrongdoing, Hamilton remains sceptical.

Wolff's complaint involves an alleged conflict of interest with her husband, Toto, team principal of Mercedes F1.

Lewis Hamilton is sceptical of Ben Sulayem

Mohammed Ben Sulayem was recently investigated by the FIA

Hamilton defends Wolff

Hamilton hopes Wolff's legal action will bring greater transparency and accountability to the FIA.

"Firstly, I'm incredibly proud of Susie," Hamilton said. "I think she's so brave and she stands for such great values.

"She's such a leader, and in a world where often people are silenced, for her to be standing up sends such a great message. And I love that she's taken it out of this world - fighting it from outside because there is a real lack of accountability here within this sport, within the FIA, things that are happening behind closed doors.

"There is no transparency, there is clearly no accountability, and we need that. I think the fans needs that. How can you trust the sport and what is happening here if you don't have that?

"So hopefully this stand that she's taken now will create change, will have a positive impact, and especially for women."

