F1 trailblazer offers HOPE to Red Bull's rivals as 'margins are so fine'
Red Bull Racing is controlling Formula 1 to an extent that the sport hasn't seen before, with incredible reliability and rivals unable to match the team's rapid race pace.
However, no matter how many racers or championships Christian Horner's team wins, there's no such thing as total domination, according to one of his predecessors who also enjoyed time at the top.
Speaking exclusively with GPFans, Ann Bradshaw, one of F1's trailblazers who effectively created the press officer role, explained how her old team, Williams, also led its competitors by a sizeable margin.
"It's not a new type of domination," says Bradshaw. "Remember the domination of Williams, McLaren, and Mercedes.
"Frank Williams always used to say there's no such thing as total domination because, at some point, you're so focused on winning that you actually don't see what the others are doing.
"They haven't got that focus on winning; they've got their eye on the future. You've got your eye on the now.
"Eventually, things will change. Someone else will come along and win.
"The margins in our sport are so fine that Red Bull just has to veer slightly in the wrong direction, and someone else could take the lead."
Verstappen and Newey give Red Bull the edge
Bradshaw also believes that people are responsible for those fine margins, and highlighted the two men that she believes are crucial to Red Bull's success.
"Red Bull has done a better job," she details, "and they have Adrian Newey who is special.
"Max Verstappen is a talent. You can't question his talent and determination. He's pretty special, both in and out of the car.
"What you see is what you get with him. He's got a tough dad who has brought him up to be the best, and he is the best.
"He puts his heart and soul into it and doesn't let anyone deflect him from his goals. He has a special talent."
