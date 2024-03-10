close global

Verstappen warns of 'big problem' if under-pressure Red Bull figure fired

Max Verstappen is fearful that the potential departure of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko could be a 'really big problem'.

The Dutchman has a close bond with the Austrian, having nurtured him through his career to date, including signing him up to the Red Bull junior team in 2014.

Marko has been around to witness Verstappen take the sport by storm, creating a lasting legacy while winning three consecutive drivers’ championships for the team.

If the advisor was to depart, there would be a huge hole left in Red Bull that is almost irreplaceable – such is the experience of Marko.

Red Bull chaos continues

Verstappen himself could be left to reconsider his future if that were to happen, with an enticing seat open at Mercedes for 2025 and beyond.

The whole Red Bull saga shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, with multiple unsettling rumours around the paddock.

The plus side is that they also show no signs of slowing down on track and look promising to secure a ninth consecutive Formula 1 victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Peter Hardenacke reported that Max Verstappen told Sky Germany that Red Bull will have ‘big problems’ if Helmut Marko leaves, after the Dutchman took pole position in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

