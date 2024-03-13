Pharrell Williams QUITS F1 concert to 'protect our women'

close global

Pharrell Williams was left with no option but to leave his performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a significant safety issue.

The talented American producer and songwriter was drafted in to perform in a post-race concert alongside Alicia Keys and Martin Garrix.

The race wasn’t the most exciting you will see all season, as Red Bull claimed a second consecutive 1-2 finish around the streets of Jeddah.

But there was an exciting debut for young Ferrari driver Ollie Bearman, replacing an unwell Carlos Sainz who required surgery for appendicitis.

Formula 1 knows how to put on a show for its fans, as it will at the British Grand Prix this year when the likes Kings of Leon, Stormzy and Rudimental enter the stage.

Fans ignore plea to stop throwing wristbands

Williams was forced to end his performance 15 minutes early, because fans throwing light-up wristbands were risking injury to his dancers.

“This is the liveliest city right now on the planet, but we have also got to be the safest,” he said during the concert.

“I know you guys are excited and I know you are wanting to throw your wrist gadgets and lights and all that, but you can’t as the girls are dancing. And me? I love women, how about you?”

Fans who then failed to listen to the artist, left him with no choice but to leave to avoid risking injury to his dancers any further.

