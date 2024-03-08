close global

F1 drivers blast 'dangerous' issue at Jeddah

Second practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw plenty of incidents between drivers in close quarters on the tight street circuit.

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in FP1 with Fernando Alonso in second and Sergio Perez locking out the top three.

But FP2 was met with problems with traffic for the drivers, which almost caused some serious accidents.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen dominates as Hamilton struggles

Logan Sargeant had a near miss with Lewis Hamilton
The incident will be investigated after the session

FP2 near-misses anger drivers

Williams driver Logan Sargeant had to take evasive action while on a flying lap to avoid Lewis Hamilton who was coasting in the middle of the track.

Sargeant was left unimpressed by the Mercedes driver over the team radio: "Mate, come on. It's too dangerous.”

Carlos Sainz, who had been close behind Hamilton, said: '"What Hamilton did there was super dangerous. Like he was in the middle, I couldn't get out of the way. Sargeant nearly crashed because of him."

Hamilton responded to the incident by saying: "I didn't realise someone was on a lap. I was trying to get out of the way for Sainz and all of a sudden there was a Williams there."

Fernando Alonso was also unimpressed by the traffic

The incident between Sargeant and Hamilton has been noted by the stewards and will be investigated after the session.

The seven-time champion’s team-mate George Russell was also involved in a close call when Yuki Tsunoda almost cut across him on one of the curved straights.

Sainz was involved in a second incident moments later as he sped past the McLaren of Lando Norris, uttering over his radio: “Unbelievable, this guy.”

Fernando Alonso also expressed his anger towards the amount of traffic on the circuit: “A mess, so dangerous!”

READ MORE: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast - Wind could trouble drivers in hot and sticky conditions

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Fernando Alonso Logan Sargeant Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
F1 Standings

