F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen dominates as Hamilton struggles

Max Verstappen blew away the field to take his first ever pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and will be joined on the front row by Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari rookie Oliver Bearman made it through his first part of a Formula 1 qualifying session, driving in relief of Carlos Sainz - absent for the rest of the weekend after an emergency appendectomy.

However, Bearman was knocked out in Q2 by just 0.036 seconds, coming within a whisker of knocking out seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton - who was nearly a full second behind Verstappen in Q3, putting his Mercedes just eighth once again.

Nico Hulkenberg brought out the second red flag of the day in Q2 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, being forced to park his car in a run-off area losing power while he was on a run.

Zhou Guanyu was knocked out without setting a lap time thanks to a heavy crash at the end of FP3, the damage more than his mechanics could repair in the time given to them - missing out on a hot lap by a matter of seconds.

F1 Qualifying Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:27.472

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.319s

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.335s

4. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.374s

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.617s

6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.660s

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.844s

8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.988s

9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.075s

10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.100s

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Oliver Bearman [Ferrari]

12. Alex Albon [Williams]

13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

14. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

15. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

