F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen DOMINATES FP1
Max Verstappen dominated the timing sheets during FP1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Thursday.
The Dutchman complained - as he frequently does - that his Red Bull was 'jumping a lot', but it didn't seem to prevent him from firing his car around the 27 corners of the Jeddah circuit.
His team-mate Sergio Perez set the third fastest time, but it was the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso who split the two Red Bulls - a surprise given the Spaniard's tough race in Bahrain.
Unlike last week in Bahrain, where conditions were completely different between early and late sessions, drivers were able to show reasonably representative pace in FP1, throwing in fast laps on soft tyres.
F1 FP1 Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:29.659sec
2. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.186sec
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.209sec
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.280sec
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.371sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.505sec
7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.572sec
8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.577sec
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.921sec
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.088sec
11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.124sec
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.258sec
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.286sec
14. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.307sec
15. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.318sec
16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.377sec
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.387sec
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.472sec
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.752sec
20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.918sec
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Saturday's big race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
