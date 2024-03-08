Schumacher warns of MASSIVE damage to Red Bull brand

Ralf Schumacher has stated two options for resolving the ongoing Christian Horner saga at Red Bull.

Horner has been allowed to remain in his role following an internal investigation into accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', which cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The 50-year-old 'completely' denies the claims and revealed during the Bahrain Grand Prix that he was 'pleased' the process was over.

However, messages allegedly sent by Horner were leaked anonymously during the weekend, leading to speculation surrounding the transparency of the investigation, with Horner's rivals calling for an external investigation.

Since then, Jos Verstappen - father of three-time world champion Max Verstappen - revealed to BBC Sport that he had a 'falling out' with Horner in Bahrain, as well as suggesting that the team would 'explode' if the Brit stayed in his role.

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner's relationship has taken a blow recently

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

'Clear-the-air' talks have reportedly been held at Red Bull

Horner long-term future in doubt

Verstappen's comments led to reported 'clear-the-air' talks amongst the team, with Horner defiant in his denying of any wrongdoing and looking to maintain his position with the world champions.

However, Schumacher believes the damage to the reputation of the brand in general has already been done, and suggested that the absence of Adrian Newey and Helmut Marko at Horner's side during the podium celebrations was not a coincidence.

"No, that speaks volumes," he told Sky Germany.

"We can't look into people's minds. But the problem definitely needs to be clarified. It's still an ordeal, it's not over yet. Until everything is sorted out, either some people will have to apologise or someone will have to leave. The damage to the Red Bull brand is already gigantic."

