Ricciardo 'jealous' of F1 rivals after Monaco Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his frustration at being forced to watch last season's Monaco Grand Prix from the sidelines.
After leaving McLaren in 2022, the eight-time Formula 1 race-winner joined Red Bull as a third driver, four years after leaving the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.
The Australian finally got his opportunity to return to the F1 grid last season, replacing Nyck de Vries at Red Bull's sister team, RB, but he has struggled to replicate the kind of form which saw him clinch a stunning victory at the iconic circuit back in 2018.
With his contract set to expire at the end of this campaign, the pressure is firmly on the 34-year-old to pick up performances in pursuit of a coveted seat in 2025.
A sensational performance in the sprint race in Miami delivered a fourth-place finish - and his first points of the season - but it has been an otherwise frustrating campaign, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently getting the better of him.
Ricciardo knows Monaco provides another opportunity to show he still has what it takes to perform at the top level, and has revealed his excitement on his return to the principality.
Speaking to media including GPFans, he admitted he was 'jealous' watching his colleagues experience 'one of life's greatest experiences' as they around the streets of Monaco last season.
He said: "I remember standing with Christian Horner, maybe at the start of quali, and he said ‘you’re missing this aren’t you?’.
"And I said ‘yeah I’m really jealous right now of these guys about to go out’.
"The feeling of driving round here and having the opportunity to push a car to the limit is just awesomely scary, beautiful and insane and intense - it’s like one of life’s greatest experiences.
"It’s hard to match a feeling like that and I’m really excited to get that opportunity again."
