Geri Horner's message to fellow Spice Girl goes BADLY wrong after social media error

Geri Halliwell-Horner, the wife of Red Bull boss Christian, has been mocked on social media after a comical error on a post about a former band-mate.

It has been a difficult year for the pair in 2024 amid the accusations towards Christian Horner of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague, which he was cleared of any wrongdoing and continues to deny the claims.

READ MORE: Star F1 driver learns Canada GP fate amid replacement reports

Since then, Red Bull have been rocked by the news that legendary engineer Adrian Newey will be leaving the team in early 2025 after an incredible 18 years with the team and star driver Max Verstappen is believed to be considering his options after being linked with a move away from the Milton Keynes squad.

And now former Spice Girl Geri, known as ‘Ginger Spice’, has suffered an embarrassing mishap on social media.

Red Bull have had a turbulent 2024 off the track

Adrian Newey will leave the team in 2025

Geri Horner in comical Instagram mishap

The 29th May marked the 49th birthday of Halliwell-Horner’s former Spice Girls band-mate Mel B - real name Melanie Brown and known in the group as ‘Scary Spice.’

And posting to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, Geri shared a number of throwback pictures of the pair together and wished her a Happy Birthday.

However, it seemed that there was something odd in the caption, which appeared to have been copied and pasted from her social media team.

“Sent images to Pippa and this wording asked her to tweak where needed,” read the original caption, before then leading into the birthday message: “Happy birthday @officialmelb ! Hope you have an amazing day.”

Within 20 minutes, the caption was edited to delete the first line, but fans were quick to point out the mistake and are now using it to fuel rumours of frosty relations between the pair in recent years.

READ MORE: Cullen posts DEFIANT message on social media after Indy 500 heartbreak

Related