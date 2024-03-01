F1 FP3 Times Today: Bahrain Grand Prix results - Horner leaves for FIA meeting as Sainz fastest
F1 FP3 Times Today: Bahrain Grand Prix results - Horner leaves for FIA meeting as Sainz fastest
One intriguing sub-plot from an otherwise relatively uneventful FP3 session in Bahrain on Friday morning involved Christian Horner's presence on - and absence from - the Red Bull pit wall.
Sky Sports commentators revealed that the under-pressure team principal took a meeting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem during the session, and also has a meeting lined up with Stefano Domenicali lined up on Friday.
However, things looked good on the track for Red Bull despite their team principal's divided attention, with only Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso going faster than Max Verstappen in the last running before qualifying.
Sainz topped the timesheets with some strong Ferrari pace - his team-mate Charles Leclerc fourth - as he looks to put himself in the shop window ahead of his impending free agency.
READ MORE: Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email
F1 FP3 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:30.824sec
2. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.141sec
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.238sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.270sec
5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.294sec
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.366sec
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.386sec
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.424sec
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.454sec
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.572sec
11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.625sec
12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.628sec
13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.807sec
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.847sec
15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.141sec
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.176sec
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.272sec
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.300sec
19. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.301sec
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.558sec
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Saturday's big race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain GP 2024 start times, schedule and ESPN TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Bahrain Grand Prix times - Verstappen run CLOSE by rivals
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo makes confession about potential retirement
- 21 minutes ago
F1 boss calls for NEW investigation into Horner allegations
- 1 uur geleden
F1 FP3 Times Today: Bahrain Grand Prix results - Horner leaves for FIA meeting as Sainz fastest
- Yesterday 14:52
F1 on TV: How to watch 2024's record-breaking season in the US
- 3 uur geleden
Wolff slams Red Bull over Horner investigation
- Yesterday 15:57