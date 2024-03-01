F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain GP 2024 start times, schedule and ESPN TV
It's finally time for the start of the season, kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.
The Bahrain International Circuit, hosts the opener for the fourth successive season, with some slightly funky timings.
This shift prompted changes to the Bahrain Grand Prix schedule, with qualifying taking place on Friday rather than the usual Saturday, setting the grid for the season opener.
This strategic reshuffling ensures the smooth execution of both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races, navigating logistical challenges and adhering to scheduling constraints within the F1 calendar.
Now, the talking is over, and it's time to see if Max Verstappen will cruise to his fourth straight title - or will there be a surprise in store?
Here is all you need to know heading into the first qualifying session of the season...
Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying - Friday, March 1, 2024
The inaugural hour-long qualifying session of the season, made up of Q1, Q2 and Q3, gets underway at 7.00pm local time and 11:00am ET/8am PT.
Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:
Local time: 7:00pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time):11:00am Friday
United States (Central Time):10:00am Friday
United States (Pacific Time):8:00pm Friday
UK time (GMT):4:00pm Friday
Central European Time (CET):5:00pm Friday
South Africa: 6:00pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):3:00am Saturday
How to watch the Bahrain GP live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Bahrain, please check local listings:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
UK: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
