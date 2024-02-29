F1 Times Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice results - Hamilton top as Verstappen STRUGGLES

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in FP2 on Thursday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, followed by George Russell as Mercedes laid down a marker on the first day of the season proper.

Max Verstappen was just sixth fastest, behind Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, with questions to be answered on Friday about whether the Red Bull was simply running a higher fuel load or lower engine setting.

Daniel Ricciardo was the fastest driver in the first practice session of the season, beating out the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

High winds and low temperatures made the Thursday morning running difficult, but Ricciardo and his VCARB team made the best of the conditions.

Verstappen continued his 2023 form for complaining about his car, telling his garage that 'everything is s***' after setting the fastest lap of the first set of runs, before mithering over the feel of the car on upshifts and downshifts.

The times from the early session aren't expected to be representative of the qualifying order for Friday evening, with different track conditions and teams still looking to key their cars into the circuit - but the second session should be more of a balanced showing.

The only small moment of technical drama came right at the start of the first session, Zhou Guanyu limping into the pits after complaining to his engineers that his brakes 'didn't work', but he quickly got back on track.

F1 FP2 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2024

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:30.374sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.206sec

3. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.286sec

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.395sec

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.410sec

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.477sec

7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.510sec

8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.517sec

9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.739sec

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.741sec

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.959sec

12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.142sec

13. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.341sec

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.390sec

15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.507sec

16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.577sec

17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.627sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.653sec

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.674sec

20. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +2.234sec

F1 FP1 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2024

1. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1:32.869sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.032sec

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.244sec

4. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.314sec

5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.324sec

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.369sec

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.382sec

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.399sec

9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.433sec

10. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.485sec

11. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.516sec

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.544sec

13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.714sec

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.999sec

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.054sec

16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.344sec

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.938sec

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +2.275sec

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +4.608sec

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +5.069sec

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Saturday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

