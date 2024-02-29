F1 Times Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice results - Hamilton top as Verstappen STRUGGLES
F1 Times Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice results - Hamilton top as Verstappen STRUGGLES
Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in FP2 on Thursday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, followed by George Russell as Mercedes laid down a marker on the first day of the season proper.
Max Verstappen was just sixth fastest, behind Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, with questions to be answered on Friday about whether the Red Bull was simply running a higher fuel load or lower engine setting.
Daniel Ricciardo was the fastest driver in the first practice session of the season, beating out the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
High winds and low temperatures made the Thursday morning running difficult, but Ricciardo and his VCARB team made the best of the conditions.
Verstappen continued his 2023 form for complaining about his car, telling his garage that 'everything is s***' after setting the fastest lap of the first set of runs, before mithering over the feel of the car on upshifts and downshifts.
The times from the early session aren't expected to be representative of the qualifying order for Friday evening, with different track conditions and teams still looking to key their cars into the circuit - but the second session should be more of a balanced showing.
The only small moment of technical drama came right at the start of the first session, Zhou Guanyu limping into the pits after complaining to his engineers that his brakes 'didn't work', but he quickly got back on track.
READ MORE: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast - strong winds to impact event
F1 FP2 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1:30.374sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.206sec
3. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.286sec
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.395sec
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.410sec
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.477sec
7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.510sec
8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.517sec
9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.739sec
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.741sec
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.959sec
12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.142sec
13. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.341sec
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.390sec
15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.507sec
16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.577sec
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.627sec
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.653sec
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.674sec
20. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +2.234sec
F1 FP1 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2024
1. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1:32.869sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.032sec
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.244sec
4. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.314sec
5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.324sec
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.369sec
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.382sec
8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.399sec
9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.433sec
10. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.485sec
11. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.516sec
12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.544sec
13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.714sec
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.999sec
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.054sec
16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.344sec
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.938sec
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +2.275sec
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +4.608sec
20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +5.069sec
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Saturday's big race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Bahrain GP 2024 start times, schedule and ESPN coverage
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Times Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice results - Hamilton top as Verstappen STRUGGLES
- 3 uur geleden
Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email
- 16 minutes ago
Verstappen in X-rated rant during Bahrain practice
- 1 uur geleden
Sainz reveals F1 plan after being dumped by Ferrari
- 2 uur geleden
Horner breaks silence on Red Bull investigation verdict
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton reveals thoughts on Horner investigation
- Yesterday 15:57