Ricciardo discusses F1 heartbreak after DRAMATIC exit

Daniel Ricciardo's status as a popular member of the paddock has burnished his reputation among fans of Formula 1.

It’s Drive to Survive release month – which means that here at GPFans, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest moments and stories from the show’s history.

Five seasons of chaos have come and gone, and we’re sure to get even more of it when the sixth season drops on 23 February – the last day of Formula 1’s 2024 pre-season test in Bahrain.

Here is the latest article where our editorial team go harking back to pivotal moments on the amazing docuseries...

After a poor McLaren experience Daniel Ricciardo is back with the VCARB team

Daniel Ricciardo has been earmarked as a potential Red Bull driver for 2025

All over for Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo looked far and away a driver destined for a Red Bull return when he joined McLaren in 2021 from Renault and it promised to be the start of an exciting partnership alongside Lando Norris.

It seemed to be paying off mid-season when he led home the team's first win for nine years after a one-two at the Italian Grand Prix, but even a monumental victory like that was papering over the cracks.

Ricciardo's form suffered, Monza aside, at the Woking outfit and after struggling again in 2022, he left the team with still one year to go on his contract - leaving him without a drive on the grid.

“It hurts and I feel it. You’ve got to take it on the chin. You can cry about it, you can sob and whatever, but it’s how it goes," he told the show.

“Obviously it’s a bit painful. But, as much as it’s difficult to take, I feel if I just lay over and don’t pick myself back up, then nothing is going to change."

