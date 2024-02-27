Former F1 boss reveals 'physical pain' in sport

Ex-Williams chief and CEO Jost Capito has revealed what he believes to be the darkest part of the Formula 1 experience.

Jost Capito was team principal of Williams between 2021 and 2022

Capito was once a prominent figure in the world of F1. Having served in various roles, Capito has been associated with multiple teams, including stints with Sauber, McLaren and most recently Williams.

His expertise also extends beyond F1, as he has played key roles in motorsports management and has been involved in successful ventures in different racing disciplines.

But it was during Drive To Survive season 6, episode 4,while serving as team principal of a fledgling Williams team, that he really caught the attention of fans, revealing the often truly dark nature of the sport.

Williams finished 10th in the constructors' championship during Jost Capito's tenure

Capito: 'I hate this walk of shame'

“Coming in this year [2022] and being tenth in the championship, that means being tenth in the paddock," he said.

"I have to walk past every other team and it is a long way. Through the whole paddock, every morning, every night. I hate this walk of shame. It’s physically painful to pass all of the teams ahead of you.

“I told the team they have always to do the whole walk and stop at the point where they want to be next year. Every single time you walk through the paddock it gives you the pure reality check [of] where you are. And then you have to think why you are there.

“As a CEO or team principal, you have to take tough decisions for the benefit of the team, and this is not always easy, but they are needed."

