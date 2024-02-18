F1 race winner picks man who can challenge Verstappen

Ralf Schumacher has insisted that Lando Norris can challenge for the Formula 1 title in 2024, but expressed some minor doubts about team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Now entering his sixth season in the sport with McLaren, British youngster has been linked with a number of big drives but still seems content to stay put for now.

He’s paired with Piastri, who matched up well with Norris as a rookie, but struggled on certain race days.

Norris’ racing abilities are what stand out to ex-F1 race winner turned pundit Schumacher, who backs him to challenge at the top in 2024, but also criticised his team-mate Piastri.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

Oscar Piastri is signed up to race with McLaren beyond 2026

The MCL38 is set to debut on 14 February

Schumacher: He would be the one

“I have to say I a big fan of Oscar,” Schumacher told the Formula for Success podcast. “The only thing is he still seems to be a little bit weak in the racing speeds.

“I think it’s amazing his qualifying performance, he never makes a mistake and he’s always there so that’s great and Lando is an amazing racer but maybe sometimes he wants a bit too much in qualifying and he would be the one I think to challenge Max.”

McLaren unveiled their brand new MCL38 on 14 February and will be hoping that this year’s car can take the final step towards competing for race wins.

If they can manage that, they are best positioned to dethrone Red Bull and their stranglehold on the drivers’ and constructors’ titles.

READ MORE: F1 boss makes BOLD Ricciardo prediction ahead of new season