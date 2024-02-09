Renault reveal when Andretti contract talks will RESUME

Renault have insisted that they will not get back into contract talks with Andretti until the American organization get approval from Formula 1.

The French manufacturer previously had a pre-contract with the proposed F1 entry, but that no longer applies after Formula One Management denied their application.

Last week’s decision by Formula 1 to deny Andretti an entry into the sport for 2025 caused a stir, with many believing that they are in a position to be competitive.

According to Autosport, Renault remains Andretti’s preferred option for a power-unit deal if they are permitted to join the grid from 2026.

Renault are without any customers since their split with Red Bull in 2018, now only making power-units for the Alpine team

Renault hesitant to make a deal before entry

Alpine team principal and Vice President Bruno Famin confirmed the conditions at Alpine’s 2024 car launch.

“We had a pre-contract and after nothing happened,” he told Autosport. “But it was related to the [condition] for Andretti to have this entry. For the time being, they have no entry.

“I read, like you, what FOM said about 2028. Let's see what will be the future after that.”

Andretti released a statement in retaliation to their rejection, stating that they ‘strongly disagree’ with Formula One Management’s findings.

It means that for the next two seasons, as has been the case for the last eight years, there will only be a 10 car Formula 1 grid.

