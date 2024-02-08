F1 winner admits he NEVER liked his team-mates...except one

Ex-Formula 1 star Ralf Schumacher has admitted that he didn't like any of his team-mates in the sport, with a single exception.

Jenson Button was the man who melted Schumacher's heart, breaking the common sense of an inter-team rivalry in the sport - with team-mates often compared to each other above all else.

Running in the same machinery, team-mates are eager to prove that they are the best driver and therefore get some of the perks associated with that such as preferential strategy calls during a race.

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

It is not uncommon for team-mates to clash – see 'Multi 21, Seb' – as after all there is only space for one driver at they very top of the podium.

Ralf Schumacher on duty for Sky Sports Germany

The German was a fan of Jenson Button during their time together as team-mates

Schumacher: Button only F1 team-mate I liked

And Schumacher, brother of F1 legend Michael, is no exception to this rule, admitting that he did not get along with the vast majority of his team-mates during his time in the sport.

Yet there was one exception, in the form of his then Williams team-mate Button during the 2000 season.

“I didn’t like my team-mates. Never. Except for Jenson I have to say," he told the Formula For Success podcast.

"He was a relatively easy guy. On the other hand, I was difficult for my team-mates too because I didn’t want any conversation other than setup work we had to do with the engineers.

"That was separate for me and team-mates was always the first one to be beaten.”

Button himself has admitted a similar outlook to Schumacher, stating that he even looked to take advantage of Lewis Hamilton's vulnerabilities when the pair were together at McLaren.

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co