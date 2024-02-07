Wolff reveals F1 'punch in the nose' after Hamilton swoop

Toto Wolff has opened up on the tough nature of Formula 1 after Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari.

The Brit signed a deal to move to Fred Vasseur's Ferrari team just months after signing a new two-year deal at Mercedes, thanks to a break clause in the Silver Arrows deal.

While most of the paddock were convinced that Hamilton would retire as a Silver Arrows driver, it appears he had a change of heart and will now embark on a new journey.

It has left Wolff with a hole to fill at Mercedes, but he insists that there are no hard feelings between himself and fellow team boss Vasseur after the move.

Toto Wolff has worked alongside Lewis Hamilton for 11 years at Mercedes

Fred Vasseur has pinched Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes

Wolff: We punch each other in the nose

“I have great respect for Fred [Vasseur],” Wolff told Total Motorsport.

“Not only as a racing manager, but also as a longtime friend. On the relationship. It is a tough competition, a cutthroat environment and as much as I try to do the best for our group, he will do that for Ferrari.

“It’s a little bit like rugby. We punch each other in the nose, but we are able to get off the pitch and have a respectful relationship.”

It’s this fighting nature that could help the 2024 Formula 1 season turn out to be one of the best we have witnessed in a while.

Having fought so closely on track in 2023, Mercedes and Ferrari are perfectly poised to continue their battle this season as both chase Red Bull for the chance to dethrone their dominance.

