Netflix unveil Drive to Survive-style F1 documentary

Netflix has released a first look at their upcoming documentary about the life of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna.

Drive to Survive has been a huge success for the streaming service, and they're diving deeper into F1 .

It also takes fans behind the scenes of drivers and key personnel off the track and has helped boosted the profiles of the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and Guenther Steiner.

Now, Netflix has confirmed a new documentary about three-time champion Senna, which is scheduled to premiere this year.

Netflix announce new Senna miniseries

Known simply as ‘Senna’, the miniseries is being produced in partnership with Senna Brands and is yet to announce an official release date.

The biographical drama will take a deep dive into Senna’s life, covering his professional life on the track and how he became an icon not just in Brazil but worldwide, his personal life and his relationships up until his tragic death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

A new behind the scenes look at the upcoming series, SENNA.



Starring Gabriel Leone, the series will trace the career of the three-time Formula 1 racing champion Ayrton Senna -- one of Brazil's greatest heroes.

The series will star Brazilian actor and musician Gabriel Leone as Senna, who recently was part of the new Ferrari film, portraying former Ferrari driver Alfonso de Portago.

A 2010 documentary film about the Brazilian driver, also called ‘Senna’, focused heavily on his F1 career, but this new series will appear to cover more about his time off the track.

