New Netflix series set to honor life of F1 great Senna

Streaming giants Netflix have announced a new limited series which will honour the life and achievements of an F1 legend.

An teaser trailer released on the company's X page promised that fans will be able to enjoy the upcoming drama later this year.

Titled Senna, the series will tell the story of the former F1 champion, Ayrton Senna, who tragically lost his life after crashing at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The Brazilian won three World Championships over five successful seasons at McLaren between 1988-1993, before making the move to Williams in 1994.

Senna an all-time F1 great

A winner of 41 Grand Prix races over a stellar career, Senna is widely regarded a one of the greatest to have ever raced in F1.

His 65 pole positions also place him third on the all-time record list, with only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton - who has often referred to Senna as his idol - achieving more.

The announcement coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Brazilian great's tragic death at Imola.

