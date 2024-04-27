F1 legend's 'incredible' car set to be SOLD for $600,000

A former Formula 1 world champion's personal sports car has been put up for sale on UK auto marketplace Auto Trader.

Ayrton Senna claimed three world championship titles with McLaren in 1988, 1990 and 1991, and is largely considered to be one of the most naturally gifted racers of all time.

READ MORE: Hulkenberg leaves US team for rivals as F2 star is linked with vacant seat

The Brazilian also claimed 65 pole positions in his career, a record that has only been surpassed by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, who has often claimed Senna to be his idol.

Senna's untimely passing at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix cut his phenomenal career short, and past links to the Brazilian are treasured deeply by F1 fans.

Ayrton Senna is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time

Ayrton Senna enjoyed a great rivalry with Alain Prost

Senna's sports car for sale

Now, an extremely rare Honda NSX once owned by Senna has been listed on the used car website Auto Trader for an eye-watering £500,000.

Despite being 34 years old, the stunning red sports car has completed less than 40,000 miles, and has been sat in the garage of East Sussex-based Robert McFagan, who spoke to the Daily Mail about the car.

"Senna's red NSX was given to him by Honda who he had a commercial partnership with and Senna frequently used and was photographed with the car during his stays in Portugal," McFagan revealed.

"Being a huge Senna fan myself, I was delighted when I was able to get my hands on the NSX which was crafted to perfection and features a sleek and powerful machine to give an incredible experience on the road.

"It's been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend, and the thrill of driving Senna's car never goes away."

READ MORE: Hamilton sends clear message over Palestine deaths

Related