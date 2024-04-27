F1 legend's 'incredible' car set to be SOLD for $600,000
F1 legend's 'incredible' car set to be SOLD for $600,000
A former Formula 1 world champion's personal sports car has been put up for sale on UK auto marketplace Auto Trader.
Ayrton Senna claimed three world championship titles with McLaren in 1988, 1990 and 1991, and is largely considered to be one of the most naturally gifted racers of all time.
READ MORE: Hulkenberg leaves US team for rivals as F2 star is linked with vacant seat
The Brazilian also claimed 65 pole positions in his career, a record that has only been surpassed by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, who has often claimed Senna to be his idol.
Senna's untimely passing at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix cut his phenomenal career short, and past links to the Brazilian are treasured deeply by F1 fans.
Senna's sports car for sale
Now, an extremely rare Honda NSX once owned by Senna has been listed on the used car website Auto Trader for an eye-watering £500,000.
Despite being 34 years old, the stunning red sports car has completed less than 40,000 miles, and has been sat in the garage of East Sussex-based Robert McFagan, who spoke to the Daily Mail about the car.
"Senna's red NSX was given to him by Honda who he had a commercial partnership with and Senna frequently used and was photographed with the car during his stays in Portugal," McFagan revealed.
"Being a huge Senna fan myself, I was delighted when I was able to get my hands on the NSX which was crafted to perfection and features a sleek and powerful machine to give an incredible experience on the road.
"It's been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend, and the thrill of driving Senna's car never goes away."
READ MORE: Hamilton sends clear message over Palestine deaths
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Get to know Kimi Antonelli: The junior sensation who could be set to replace Hamilton
- 2 uur geleden
F1 legend's 'incredible' car set to be SOLD for $600,000
- 3 uur geleden
Cryptic Hamilton drops Newey to Ferrari clue: 'Anything is possible'
- Today 04:00
Ricciardo offered Red Bull lifeline after 'much better' Grand Prix
- Today 03:00
Major F1 rules shakeup 'postponed' amid fan backlash
- Today 02:00
Red Bull power struggle rumbles on as Horner 'wants control' of F1 team
- Today 01:00