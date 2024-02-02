Hamilton names SURPRISE F1 driver in 'most talented' club

Lewis Hamilton has named Robert Kubica as one of the most talented drivers he's ever faced, despite the pair only sharing the track for a few seasons.

Lasting effects of a massive rally crash preventing Kubica from joining Ferrari in 2012, with the Polish driver not returning to Formula 1 until 2019.

Although his 2019 campaign didn’t turn out how he had hoped, he did manage to prove to the entire paddock that against all odds – he could race in Formula 1 still.

In 2024, he is signed up to race as part of Ferrari’s hypercar programme in the World Endurance Championship.

Robert Kubica tested for Alfa Romeo following his departure from Williams in 2019

Williams delivered a terrible car in 2019 which Robert Kubica had to cope with

Robert Kubica pictured pre-season in 2011 while racing for Lotus-Renault

Hamilton: Robert is one of the most talented drivers

Speaking in 2019, Lewis Hamilton shared his admiration for the Pole, whose return to the F1 grid goes down as one of the most inspirational tales in the sport’s history.

“I've known Robert the longest, we started racing each other in go-karts in 1998 - for me, Robert is one of the most talented drivers that I've competed against.

“From the beginning, I already saw the talent that he had. I think what's really remarkable is the strength and the determination he's shown to get through the incident he had.

“Not a lot of people can come from those kinds of circumstances and make it back into the sport and deliver against others who don't have the same situation as him.

"It's definitely not the same scenario as when he was in a competitive team back in the day but I think he's done great this year.”

He may not have enjoyed the success he wanted to in the sport, but Kubica’s performances at both BMW Sauber and Renault between 2006 and 2010 will be remembered as a true display of what a fine talent he was.

Victory at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix – exactly a year on from a horrifying crash at the event showed exactly what mental strength the Pole has possessed throughout his career and why he is rated so highly by his peers.

