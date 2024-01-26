Norris signs HUGE long-term deal with McLaren

Lando Norris has signed a new long-term deal with McLaren, committing to the team past the regulation changes in 2026.

The British driver's future has been the topic of speculation in recent months, as one of the few blue chip stars on the grid whose long-term future wasn't secured.

Those rumours, at least for now, have been squashed, with the British star putting pen to paper on a new multi-year deal with the Woking-based outfit.

Lando Norris is to continue driving for McLaren through at least 2026

Lando Norris has been regularly linked with a move away from McLaren

Lando Norris puts pen to paper on new contract

Speaking after extending his contract until at least the end of 2026, Norris appeared delighted to have finally put the speculation to bed.

“It’s a great feeling to be staying in papaya. I’ve grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me. The journey so far has been exciting, we’ve had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid.

“The work Zak, Andrea and the whole team have put in over the last year has been incredible and I’m confident in challenging for wins with McLaren. I’m excited to create more amazing memories and continue working hard with everyone at MTC for the next few years.”

LANDO 🤝 McLAREN.



McLaren CEO Zak Brown added: “I’m delighted that we’re continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come. It’s been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid.

“Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I’m looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums.”

