Ricciardo and Hamilton items on sale at F1 mega auction

A 3D painting of Daniel Ricciardo is one of a number of intriguing items up for sale at an auction set up by sporting memorabilia experts Goldin.

The painting shows Ricciardo in his 2023 role as one of AlphaTauri's main drivers, where he replaced the underperforming Nyck de Vries.

Australian legend Ricciardo returned to the F1 grid with the team formerly known as AlphaTauri midway through last season, having been dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022.

Among the other items in the auction include seven-time world champion Hamilton's race-worn suit from the 2008 season, when he won his first drivers' title with the McLaren team, and an old race helmet from the Brit's incredible rookie season in 2007.

A rare trading card of three-time world champion Max Verstappen is also on the list of items, which are expected to be sold for huge amounts of money.

Daniel Ricciardo rejoined the F1 grid in 2023, with the then-called AlphaTauri team

Lewis Hamilton's first season in F1 was a memorable one alongside Fernando Alonso at McLaren

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first of seven world championships in 2008

F1 memorabilia auctioned off

Ken Goldin, who is the CEO of Goldin Collectibles, could not contain his excitement about having such an iconic painting of Ricciardo's 2023 F1 return.

“Ricciardo is a legend on the race track and this incredible piece of art is one that every collector will want to get their hands on," he told Sports Illustrated.

"This one-of-a-kind collectible is a reflection of Ricciardo’s determination to get back on the grid better than ever this upcoming F1 season with AlphaTauri.

"Fans and collectors might have the chance to own a piece of racing history and I know I will be keeping a close eye on him.”

What @KenGoldin is holding is a Daniel Ricciardo Signed, Framed 3-Dimensional Original Acrylic On Acrylic "Thunderstruck" Formula 1 Painting By Artist Bruce Sulzberg 🏎️🧑‍🎨



Bid now in our January Elite: https://t.co/dZrto8uEJP pic.twitter.com/rmLqNo3q8M — Goldin (@GoldinCo) January 23, 2024

