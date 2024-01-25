New Red Bull livery revealed in 'new era' post

Campos Racing have revealed their livery for the 2024 season, boasting a mass of Red Bull branding.

Red Bull junior drivers Isack Hadjar and Pepe Marti will feature for Campos in F2 this season, and the link between the two teams looks stronger than ever after the reveal.

Hadjar has already experienced F1 through a couple of practice sessions that he took part in last season, firstly at the Mexican Grand Prix for the team formerly known as AlphaTauri, and then again at the Abu Dhabi GP for Red Bull.

Having claimed his first victory in F2 last season with the Hitech team, the 19-year-old will be closely watched by Red Bull in his seat with Campos Racing in 2024.

Now, Campos have revealed a 'new era', with their livery emblazoned with Red Bull branding and colouring, highlighting the close relationship between the pair.

The Campos Racing F2 cars have taken on a much different look in previous years

Isack Hadjar will race for the Campos team in F2 in 2024

Pepe Marti will be Isack Hadjar's team-mate at Campos for 2024

New Red Bull design

In a post on X, graphic designer DiegoJI Design showed off his handy work, revealing that the Campos Racing cars for 2024 had indeed been designed by Red Bull themselves.

A new era is here to stay 👊🏻🔥



Obviously I couldn't say anything about it but Red Bull has designed the F2 cars this year but don't worry, the rest is done by me. I'm looking forward to showing the work we've done for F3, F4 and EC3 😉 pic.twitter.com/b9aODcyE0a — DiegoJI Design (@diegojidesign) January 24, 2024

The similarities to Red Bull's F1 car, which is expected to be officially revealed ahead of the upcoming season on February 15, are uncanny.

Later in the same day, Campos themselves showed their two cars heading out onto the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track, getting in their first few laps in the new cars.

