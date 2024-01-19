F1 legend Alonso makes 2024 driving return

Fernando Alonso has returned to the Aston Martin Racing Technology Campus (AMRTC) to get back in the hotseat - the simulator hotseat, that is.

The Spaniard moved to the team last year in a surprise move, but hit the ground running with his new team to achieve his best championship finish since 2013.

Replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel, it did not take long before the Spaniard proved the move was a roaring success – securing six podiums in his first eight races.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live

Alonso would end the year with eight podiums and finish P4 in the drivers' championship, only behind the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and long-term F1 rival Lewis Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso (L) replaced the retiring Sebastian Vettel (R) at Aston Martin

Alonso finished the 2023 season with a total of eight podiums

Despite having two world titles to his name, Alonso labelled 2023 as his 'best season ever' and the F1 veteran is now eager to improve on a stellar campaign for Aston Martin in 2024.

Alonso makes F1 return

Although we are still more than 40 days away from the curtain-raising Bahrain Grand Prix, the work has begun for Alonso as he returned to the AMRTC for his first run in the simulator this year.

The team took to social media to share the footage of the 42-year-old getting into the cockpit as he shook off some cobwebs following the winter break.

Join Fernando for his first day back at the AMRTC, as he dials in and takes focus on the path to launch.#AMR24 pic.twitter.com/saa5X5hECY — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 16, 2024

There is of course no substitute for the real thing as Alonso will drive the AMR24 for the first time during pre-season testing in Bahrain between February 21-23, one week before the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.

Until then, fans can pencil in the official reveal of the AMR24 on 12 February, less than one month away.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix