F1 superstar Ricciardo pictured with ‘new team’ Down Under

Daniel Ricciardo is never short of offers when it comes to joining teams, so it's no surprise to see there is much interest in him outside of the Red Bull bubble.

The Australian driver is incredible popular with fans, and his appearances in Netflix series Drive to Survive have only served to expand his teach.

The 34-year-old started last season as a reserve driver for Red Bull, having left McLaren at the end of a disappointing 2022 campaign, but got back in the saddle at AlphaTauri when he replaced the underperforming Nyck de Vries.

Despite breaking his hand after only two races, his overall form in 2023 means he will be back behind the AlphaTauri wheel for 2024.

Perth based outfit land Ricciardo

However, there is another team that have taken a liking to the eight-time grand prix winner, albeit one away from the race track.

The Cup & Co cafe in Perth were proud to introduce their 'newest team member' on Instagram, as they stood with a typically beaming Ricciardo in a picture uploaded onto their Instagram account on Thursday.

However, they were not about to let their new star signing off lightly, joking about whether his F1 skills would be of any use in their work environment.

The post was captioned: "Introducing our newest team member, Daniel. Will his speed on the tracks help him on the coffee machine?

"Ricciardo knows where to find good coffee in Perth! Cup & Co Florea."

