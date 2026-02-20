Aston Martin handed major boost as Lawrence Stroll closes in on $67m deal

Change your timezone:

There is finally a slice of positive news for Aston Martin after what has been a bruising pre-season for one of the most talked-about outfits on the 2026 grid.

Expectations had soared heading into the new campaign, particularly with design genius (and now team principal) Adrian Newey unveiling his first car for the Silverstone-based squad following his high-profile switch from Red Bull on a reported $67m-per-year deal.

However, early signs on track have been sobering Lance Stroll admitting last week that the team in green needs to find four seconds per lap to match their rivals underlined the scale of the challenge — making this latest off-track development all the more significant.

This week has not been a massive improvement, with further issues surrounding the team’s Honda power unit on Thursday leaving Fernando Alonso stranded on track during testing in Bahrain.

There is at some good news to report this Friday morning - and it concerns the long-term future of the team. Or to be more specific, the name.

Aston Martin will be in F1 'forever'

The proposed acquisition by Lawrence Stroll and his team will cost a cool £50m, small change for a billionaire of course.

The new pact will extend the existing deal between Aston Martin’s holding company and the F1 team, which had previously run through to 2055 at the latest.

Good news for iconic car brand

As well as strengthening the bond between Aston Martin and F1, the cash injection will also be good news for the car brand too.

Official documents released on Friday confirmed: “The £50m ($67m) consideration from the Proposed Transaction will enhance the Group's liquidity position.

“The Group continues to expect material improvement in FY 2026 financial performance driven by an enhanced product mix including c.500 Valhalla deliveries, ongoing benefits from the transformation programme and a continued disciplined approach to operations.”

The documents also referenced a very challenging 2025 for the brand, impacted by new tariffs in the US and also “fewer high margin Special deliveries”.

Aston Martin concludes the second of two three-day testing periods in Bahrain today (Friday February 20) with time now running short to make meaningful improvements ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8.

