What do F1 teams do during unplanned spring break?

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Formula 1 may be facing a five-week pause following the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs, but there are reasons why some teams are actually pleased about the break.

The 2026 F1 calendar was set to feature another packed and often demanding 24-race schedule, with teams and drivers expected to be racing this April at the Bahrain International Circuit and in Jeddah.

However, ongoing conflict in the Middle East led to both events - originally scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19 - being called off, with no replacement venues added to the calendar.

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That means F1 will next go racing the weekend of May 1-3, for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix. But, what will F1 teams get up between then?

While we all know that drivers such as Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen are tackling GT, teams will be hard work back at their respective factories.

How F1 teams will spend the spring break

Now the enforced pause gives teams and their personnel a chance to breathe, at least from the high pressure environment trackside, and use this time to catch up from a technical viewpoint.

The Miami Grand Prix has been tipped to be one of F1's biggest re-starts with any car development for the Bahrain and Saudi Grands Prix being fine-tuned, alongside any further developments for Miami also.

But wait...isn't there usually a shutdown for the winter and summer break?

Well, yes! There is. But this isn't summer, and it certainly isn't winter (welcome to the chat BST). During these two periods F1 teams are required by the regulations to shut down their operations.

But throughout the break in April, teams are perfectly free to work on the car with the race cancellations having no impact on the regulations in this regard.

And for most teams this is incredibly good news, especially if you're car is overweight (no shame here).

A new championship will start

Williams have had to contend with a slow and overweight car in the first three rounds, and speaking ahead of the enforced break team principal James Vowles said: "Every single hour of that break we need in order to get ourselves back on the front foot by time we come back to Miami.

"That period for us is about taking stock of what we actually really can change. Without attrition [from grands prix], we can counter the fact production can be pushed to future performance. Some of that may come in Miami, some of that may come after that

"There is never enough time after the event to go through every single tiny bit of data and understand really what we should have done in hindsight and what programmes we want to kick off in the future. This provides us a good time to do that."

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