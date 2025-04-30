NASCAR Cup Series team confirm appeal stance in official disqualification statement

RFK Racing have issued an official statement following Ryan Preece's disqualification at Talladega on Sunday.

Preece finished second on the road in the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. However, just hours later, NASCAR confirmed that he had been disqualified from the race due to his No. 60 Ford failing inspection.

In this instance, it was discovered by officials that Preece's car had 'unapproved shims in the rear spoiler area'.

As a result of his disqualification, Preece was officially classified as 38th in Sunday's race, with only Joey Logano, who was also disqualified post-race, lower in 39th.

Will RFK Racing appeal Ryan Preece disqualification?

Now, RFK have released a statement following NASCAR's verdict at Talladega, revealing why the infraction occurred and crucially, confirming that they do not plan on appealing.

"RFK Racing acknowledges and accepts NASCAR's decision to disqualify the No. 60 Ford Mustang following post-race inspection at Talladega and will not appeal the ruling," their statement read.

"The infraction stemmed from an unintentional adjustment during pre-race inspection to correct a spoiler angle issue.

"While the change did not provide a competitive advantage, it did not meet the approved compliance method.

"We respect the ruling and remain committed to integrity and adherence to NASCAR's standards."

RFK join Team Penske in accepting their disqualification decision and not appealing, with the latter also confirming that via a statement following NASCAR's verdict on Sunday.

"The No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang was disqualified following post-race inspection at Talladega today,” Team Penske said.

"One of the 18 bolts on the surface of the spoiler that connect to the base was found to be loose, and NASCAR penalized the team as a result. This was not intentional and happened throughout the course of the race event.

"Team Penske accepts the disqualification.”

