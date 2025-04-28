NASCAR Today: Disgruntled driver issues protest verdict, Multiple Cup Series stars hit with Talladega penalties
NASCAR Today: Disgruntled driver issues protest verdict, Multiple Cup Series stars hit with Talladega penalties
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton suggested his team were ready to protest the race result at Talladega after a dramatic photo finish.
➡️ READ MORE
Kyle Busch punished as NASCAR hit seven drivers with same penalty at Talladega
Seven Cup Series stars were punished for the same offence at Talladega on Sunday, including Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR announce multiple drivers DISQUALIFIED at Talladega including Cup Series champion
NASCAR has announced that two drivers have been disqualified from the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Results Today: Larson denied at Talladega as Team Penske star wins in dramatic photo finish
See the full results from Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega here, factoring in the above disqualification.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR chief delivers clear statement after driver receives death threats
NASCAR's commissioner has responded to a driver receiving death threats and vile abuse.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR crew chief calls out Denny Hamlin after Talladega wreck
- 1 minute ago
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Disgruntled driver issues protest verdict, Multiple Cup Series stars hit with Talladega penalties
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR announce multiple drivers DISQUALIFIED at Talladega including Cup Series champion
- 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip
Former Red Bull insider declares favorite in race to sign Max Verstappen
- Today 04:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR star reveals DOUBT over Cup Series future
- Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Busch punished as NASCAR hit seven drivers with same penalty at Talladega
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun