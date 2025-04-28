close global

NASCAR Today: Disgruntled driver issues protest verdict, Multiple Cup Series stars hit with Talladega penalties

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton suggested his team were ready to protest the race result at Talladega after a dramatic photo finish.

Kyle Busch punished as NASCAR hit seven drivers with same penalty at Talladega

Seven Cup Series stars were punished for the same offence at Talladega on Sunday, including Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.

NASCAR announce multiple drivers DISQUALIFIED at Talladega including Cup Series champion

NASCAR has announced that two drivers have been disqualified from the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR Results Today: Larson denied at Talladega as Team Penske star wins in dramatic photo finish

See the full results from Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega here, factoring in the above disqualification.

NASCAR chief delivers clear statement after driver receives death threats

NASCAR's commissioner has responded to a driver receiving death threats and vile abuse.

