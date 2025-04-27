NASCAR driver wants Talladega race result CHANGED after dramatic photo finish

NASCAR driver Jeb Burton has made his feelings clear over a race result at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend after it was decided by a photo finish.

The Xfinity Series' Ag-Pro 300 took place on Saturday night and ended in dramatic fashion following Connor Zilisch's last-lap wreck, with a caution being thrown after the white flag.

This meant that whoever was leading at the time of the caution was the winner, but with Talladega having banked turns, it took some time to decide, especially with three drivers in contention.

All three parked up on the track awaiting the result, and in the end, NASCAR decided that Austin Hill was the winner, with Burton in second and Jesse Love in third.

Jeb Burton: We're gonna protest

Clearly, Burton was upset about this, giving a very emotional interview to The CW broadcast after stepping out of the car. Such was the emotion, Burton even claimed that he was the race winner and suggested he and his team may even protest the result, if they can.

“I felt like we did everything we could today,” Burton told The CW. “Just frustrated with…I feel like when the caution flew I was ahead of the 21.

“I don’t know if we can call it or what, but, last week at Rockingham I got pretty screwed on a yellow and put me back a row, and then today lose the race because of, I’m sure, a timing line. But I don’t see the 21 ahead of me at all any of this time.”

As a replay of the incident was shown, Burton added: “Right there, you can see my nose is in front of the 21.”

“I don’t know what we’re looking at, is it not right in front to you?”

As the interview progressed, Burton made it clear he wanted to see further angles from the time the caution was thrown, still feeling that he was ahead.

“That angle right there we won the race,” he added. "And that’s what I saw across my right front. I think I’ve got the best view of it compared to anybody so they need to go look at it.

“Every angle I keep seeing we win the race, so just frustrated with that, maybe they can show us a different angle here.”

Burton concluded: “Look at the tire in front of his tire. I don’t know what’s so complicated there."

"They need to go look at it, we’re going to go protest, if you can protest. Do whatever the hell we can do because I think we won this race."

