NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on tv

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Talladega Superspeedway today (Saturday, April 26) for the Ag-Pro 300.

Today's race is the 11th of the 2025 season and is set to see 113 laps - or 300.58 miles - of racing around the 2.66-mile oval located in Lincoln, Alabama.

This weekend's event comes after a dramatic week in the Xfinity Series following Jesse Love's post-race disqualification last time out at Rockingham.

Richard Childress Racing appealed the decision, but failed to overturn the verdict, meaning that Love's disqualification stands, and so does Sammy Smith's win.

Smith's victory last weekend took him to eighth spot in the Xfinity Series standings, but he is still 130 points off current championship leader Justin Allgaier.

Amazingly, just 30 points separate Smith in eighth and Austin Hill in third, with Sam Meyer in second, albeit he too is some way off Allgaier, with an 87-point deficit to make up.

Today's race will no doubt shake up the standings once again, however, and we can't wait to see how it all unfolds on track!

NASCAR Xfinity Series Talladega race start time

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway starts today (April 26, 2025) at 4 pm (ET). You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 4 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 3 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on The CW. The CW App will also stream live in-car cameras during races. As per NASCAR, streaming replays will also be available to watch on the CW app the next day.

Therefore, today's Xfinity Series action from Talladega Superspeedway is available to watch on The CW.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on MRN and Sirius XM.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

