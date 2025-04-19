Team Penske make Ryan Blaney change after winless start to 2025

Team Penske have made a change to Ryan Blaney's No. 12 crew after a struggling start to 2025, it has been revealed.

As per Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Penske have decided to replace Skip Flores ahead of the next race, with Keiston France coming in as front tire changer in his place.

With there being no NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend, with only the Xfinity and Truck Series racing at Rockingham, the change will come into force for next weekend's action at Talladega Superspeedway.

Flores previously worked on the No. 38 crew with Zane Smith, as per Pockrass.

Blaney will hope that the tweak can help him to secure his first win of 2025 sooner rather than later, with his best result having been a P4 at Atlanta in February.

The No. 12 driver has also finished P5 in the last two races at Bristol and Darlington, with Denny Hamlin's pit crew having proved the difference during a late caution at the latter after Blaney looked set for the win.

Team Penske latest team to make crew change

Interestingly, Team Penske are one of several teams to make changes to their driver crews so far in 2025, with Joe Gibbs Racing having made changes to Ty Gibbs' team, and Hendrick Motorsports to Kyle Larson's.

Ahead of the action at Darlington, Larson's No. 5 pit crew saw a total revamp, with Blaine Anderson and Calvin Teague replaced as front and rear tire changers, RJ Barnette replaced as tire carrier, and Brandon Johnson also exiting his role as jackman.

In their place came Jafar Hall [front tire changer], Mike Moss [rear tire changer], Allen Stallings [tire carrier], and Eric Ludwig [jackman].

Gibbs No. 54 team, meanwhile, added a championship-winning crew chief in Robert Smith to their roster, also ahead of the action at Darlington earlier this month.

