NASCAR Results Today: Cup Series star leads every lap of Stage 1 in dominant performance

William Byron took a dominant Stage 1 victory at Darlington on Sunday, leading every single lap as the race ran through three early cautions.

Kyle Larson wrecked by himself after just three laps, losing control of his car and hitting the inside wall front-on to bring out an early caution and split the field on tyre strategy.

There were two further cautions in the first stage, the first when Carson Hocevar went around and the second when Hocevar was spun around by William Byron and Rylie Herbst with just a handful of laps remaining.

The race restarted with just two laps remaining in the stage, with Byron keeping his lead ahead of Bubba Wallace and Ryan Preece.

NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
1William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota
3Ryan Preece60RFK RacingFord
4Chris Buescher17RFK RacingFord
5Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota
6Brad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord
7Ryan Blaney12Team PenskeFord
8Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord
9Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord
10AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue official statement as Dale Earnhardt Jr set for legal battle

