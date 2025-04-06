NASCAR Results Today: Cup Series star leads every lap of Stage 1 in dominant performance

William Byron took a dominant Stage 1 victory at Darlington on Sunday, leading every single lap as the race ran through three early cautions.

Kyle Larson wrecked by himself after just three laps, losing control of his car and hitting the inside wall front-on to bring out an early caution and split the field on tyre strategy.

There were two further cautions in the first stage, the first when Carson Hocevar went around and the second when Hocevar was spun around by William Byron and Rylie Herbst with just a handful of laps remaining.

The race restarted with just two laps remaining in the stage, with Byron keeping his lead ahead of Bubba Wallace and Ryan Preece.

NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer 1 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 4 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 5 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 8 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 9 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

