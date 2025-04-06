NASCAR Results Today: Cup Series star leads every lap of Stage 1 in dominant performance
William Byron took a dominant Stage 1 victory at Darlington on Sunday, leading every single lap as the race ran through three early cautions.
Kyle Larson wrecked by himself after just three laps, losing control of his car and hitting the inside wall front-on to bring out an early caution and split the field on tyre strategy.
There were two further cautions in the first stage, the first when Carson Hocevar went around and the second when Hocevar was spun around by William Byron and Rylie Herbst with just a handful of laps remaining.
The race restarted with just two laps remaining in the stage, with Byron keeping his lead ahead of Bubba Wallace and Ryan Preece.
NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington Stage 1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|4
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
Change your timezone:
