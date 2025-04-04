Joe Gibbs Racing confirm new signing as important Ty Gibbs change made

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a new addition to Ty Gibbs' No. 54 team ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series action at Darlington Raceway.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Gibbs, with the 22-year-old achieving an average finishing position of 23.8, or 24th if you round things up ever so slightly, across the opening seven races.

This has prompted the team to make an important change, with JGR competition director Chris Gabehart confirming that the team had acquired championship-winning car chief Robert Smith in an effort to improve the No. 54 team's performance.

"It's a great opportunity to get someone with that level of experience, know-how, tenure, and demeanor," Gabehart explained on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"I mean, from afar, never shoulder-to-shoulder, but I think Cheddar's leadership goes without saying."

Ty Gibbs' current crew chief Tyler Allen is set to remain in his position, but it is hoped that Smith's addition can give the team a boost.

" I think it's going to add a ton of depth to the team and help Tyler [Allen]," Gabehart continued.

"And the other mechanics and engineers, to sort of find their way, and have a great presence at the window net so to speak for Ty, which I think is very important.

"So, that's definitely something I'm looking forward to."

Smith has a fine pedigree in the sport having won the 2014 Cup Series championship whilst working with NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick.

Prior to joining JGR, Smith was working as the crew chief at Spire Motorsports for the No.7 team.

