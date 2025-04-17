NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan revelation emerges as Denny Hamlin hits back at Kyle Larson
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan revelation emerges as Denny Hamlin hits back at Kyle Larson
A NASCAR insider has revealed what the Cup Series drivers really think of 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan.
Denny Hamlin hits back at NASCAR rival Kyle Larson after post-Bristol comments
Denny Hamlin has hit back at comments made by NASCAR rival Kyle Larson.
NASCAR champion Joey Logano agrees with Ryan Blaney on Team Penske President Trump visit
NASCAR champion Joey Logano has shared his thoughts on Team Penske's recent meeting with President Donald Trump.
323-race NASCAR Cup Series star announces divorce from wife
A NASCAR driver with 323 Cup races under his belt has announced he and his wife are separating.
Team owner with NASCAR connection pleads guilty in $40 million fraud case
A former racing team owner who allegedly used the NASCAR community to find his victims is facing a potentially lengthy jail term after pleading guilty in court on Monday.
Cup Series champion says Chase Elliott isn't NASCAR's most popular driver
Chase Elliott's crown as NASCAR's most popular driver is being challenged.
