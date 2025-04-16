NASCAR insider reveals Michael Jordan driver treatment

A NASCAR insider has revealed what it's like to have Michael Jordan in the garage during a race weekend and how he is treated by the sport's biggest stars.

A global celebrity following an incredible NBA career, Jordan now co-owns 23XI Racing after founding the team alongside Cup Series star Denny Hamlin in 2020.

23XI’s driver lineup consists of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45, and Riley Herbst in the No. 35, and Jordan is in regular attendance at races supporting them.

Now, after Jordan's recent appearance at Darlington, speaking on NASCAR’s Inside the Race, Mamba Smith offered his perspective on Jordan and revealed how the drivers from across the series treat the NBA legend when he is at the track.

How do NASCAR drivers treat Michael Jordan?

When asked if he enjoyed having Jordan present at throwback weekend, Smith said that it was 'cool', offering an insight into Jordan's post-race interactions with the drivers that day: "I was right on pit road after the race, cars park, he goes up to talk to Tyler [Reddick], then he goes over to [Ryan] Blaney because you know he's now one of the guys in the garage,"

“I think that the way that the drivers treat Michael Jordan, the way Michael Jordan treats the drivers, it's like a mutual respect of athletes and high-level professionals.

“I’m sure they’re starstruck because it’s still Michael Jordan, but like the way they interact is how everybody else interacts.”

Smith added: “It’s just him and one security guy, no one’s bum-rushing him, he’s able to do his thing.”

“I think that’s super cool because he’s a big fan and wants to be here, and the way that he’s here is in a huge way with part owning 23XI.

“So, whenever Michael Jordan is in the house, I’m here for it.”

