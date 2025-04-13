NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Bristol starting lineup with penalties applied

The NASCAR Cup Series continues at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, with the starting lineup for the 2025 Food City 500 now set.

Alex Bowman is Sunday's pole-sitter after putting on an impressive performance in qualifying, edging the likes of Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Kyle Larson as Chevrolet dominated the top of the time sheets.

The winner of the last two weekends, Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, qualified fourth as he looks to make it three in a row in a race he won last year. Former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney rounds out the top five.

Elsewhere, it was a tough day for the reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano. The No. 22 Team Penske driver made a big error in qualifying touching the inside apron with one of his wheels and was sent spinning as a result, crashing into the wall and sustaining damage to his right rear. He starts 38th of the 39 drivers taking part in today's race.

With that said, let's take a look at the starting lineup in full.

NASCAR Bristol starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, also known as the Food City 500.

Pos Driver Car No. Team 1 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 6 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 12 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Brad Keselowski #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 17 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Jesse Love #33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 22 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 24 Chris Buescher #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 25 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 28 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 30 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford 34 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Corey Lajoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 38 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 39 Josh Bilicki #66 Garage 66 Ford

