NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Bristol starting lineup with penalties applied
The NASCAR Cup Series continues at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, with the starting lineup for the 2025 Food City 500 now set.
Alex Bowman is Sunday's pole-sitter after putting on an impressive performance in qualifying, edging the likes of Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Kyle Larson as Chevrolet dominated the top of the time sheets.
The winner of the last two weekends, Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, qualified fourth as he looks to make it three in a row in a race he won last year. Former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney rounds out the top five.
Elsewhere, it was a tough day for the reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano. The No. 22 Team Penske driver made a big error in qualifying touching the inside apron with one of his wheels and was sent spinning as a result, crashing into the wall and sustaining damage to his right rear. He starts 38th of the 39 drivers taking part in today's race.
With that said, let's take a look at the starting lineup in full.
NASCAR Bristol starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, also known as the Food City 500.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske Ford
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|7
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|8
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|9
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|11
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|12
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|13
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|15
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|17
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|18
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|19
|Jesse Love
|#33
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|20
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|21
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske Ford
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|24
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|25
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|26
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|27
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|28
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|29
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing Ford
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|31
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|32
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|33
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|34
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|35
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|36
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|37
|Corey Lajoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|38
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske Ford
|39
|Josh Bilicki
|#66
|Garage 66 Ford
