NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Bristol starting lineup with penalties applied

The NASCAR Cup Series continues at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, with the starting lineup for the 2025 Food City 500 now set.

Alex Bowman is Sunday's pole-sitter after putting on an impressive performance in qualifying, edging the likes of Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Kyle Larson as Chevrolet dominated the top of the time sheets.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The winner of the last two weekends, Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, qualified fourth as he looks to make it three in a row in a race he won last year. Former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney rounds out the top five.

Elsewhere, it was a tough day for the reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano. The No. 22 Team Penske driver made a big error in qualifying touching the inside apron with one of his wheels and was sent spinning as a result, crashing into the wall and sustaining damage to his right rear. He starts 38th of the 39 drivers taking part in today's race.

With that said, let's take a look at the starting lineup in full.

NASCAR Bristol starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, also known as the Food City 500.

Pos Driver Car No. Team
1Alex Bowman#48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
3Kyle Larson#5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Denny Hamlin#11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5Ryan Blaney#12Team Penske Ford
6Ty Gibbs#54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7Christopher Bell#20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8AJ Allmendinger#16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9Carson Hocevar#77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10Justin Haley#7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11Josh Berry#21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
12Ty Dillon#10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13Michael McDowell#71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14Chase Briscoe#19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15Kyle Busch#8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16Brad Keselowski#6Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
17Austin Dillon#3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18Zane Smith#38Front Row Motorsports Ford
19Jesse Love#33Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20Chase Elliott#9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21Austin Cindric#2Team Penske Ford
22Bubba Wallace#2323XI Racing Toyota
23Daniel Suarez#99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24Chris Buescher#17Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
25Riley Herbst#3523XI Racing Toyota
26William Byron#24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27Tyler Reddick#4523XI Racing Toyota
28Erik Jones#43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29Ryan Preece#60RFK Racing Ford
30Todd Gilliland#34Front Row Motorsports Ford
31Noah Gragson#4Front Row Motorsports Ford
32John Hunter Nemechek#42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33Cole Custer#41Haas Factory Team Ford
34Cody Ware#51Rick Ware Racing Ford
35Ross Chastain#1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36Shane van Gisbergen#88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37Corey Lajoie#01Rick Ware Racing Ford
38Joey Logano#22Team Penske Ford
39Josh Bilicki#66Garage 66 Ford

